DSS to probe clash between its operatives and prison officials over Emefiele





The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced that it has launched an investigation into the clash that happened within the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, July 25.

It was reported earlier that DSS operatives and prison officials clashed over who takes custody of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was granted bail.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya has now described the clash as “unfortunate”, adding that the incident was being probed.