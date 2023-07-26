Isreal Afeare apologises to the Muslim community over the video his boss, Davido, promoted recently that got them angry





Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, has apologized to the Muslim community over the video his boss recently promoted that got them angry.

Davido incurred the wrath of Muslims in Nigeria last week when he shared a video of his new signee, Logos Olori, praying and dancing with people dressed in Islamic outfits in front of a mosque in his new music video.

Many Muslims found it offensive and took to social media to express their displeasure. Davido later deleted the video

Isreal has now apologised on Davido’s behalf. Read Israel’s post below…