Man snatches two-year-old girl twice on Ibiza beach after kissing her on the cheek before being arrested





A Moroccan man twice snatched a two-year-old girl on a beach in Ibiza after kissing her on the cheek before being arrested by an off-duty cop who heard the child’s mother screaming.

It was gathered that the suspect made two attempts at taking the girl after kissing her on the cheek on Wednesday July 19, at Talamanca Beach.

Detectives said the suspect resisted arrest before he was finally detained.

A spokesman for the National Police in the Balearic Islands said: ‘Officers have arrested a Moroccan man as the suspected author of a crime of unlawful detention, sexual assault, resisting arrest and disobedience after he tried to take a two-year-old girl on a beach in Ibiza who he kissed on the face.

Saying the incident occurred last Wednesday at 12.30pm, he added: ‘The man, without apparent motive, grabbed hold of the girl and started kissing her on the cheek and stopping her from escaping.

‘At that moment the girl’s mum grabbed hold of her daughter and freed her from the…