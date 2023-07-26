Nigerian man sentenced to 4 Years In US Prison for using COVID-19 Pandemic to fraudulently claim Millions Of Dollars

Olamide Yusuf Bakare, a 26-year-old Nigerian national, who is currently residing in Maryland, USA has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Wednesday, July 26
According to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern district of California, on Tuesday, Bakare pleaded guilty in January 2023.
According to court documents, between June 2020 and July 2021, Bakare, along with co-defendants Quazeem Owolabi Adeyinka and Ayodeji Jonathan Sangode, and others, participated in a conspiracy to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims to the States of Maryland and California.
More than 200 individual applications were filed with the California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) indicating that the claimants’ address was the Hyattsville,…
Source: Linda Ikeji