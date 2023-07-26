NLC issues nationwide strike notice





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

Vanguard reported that the NLC has directed all affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

The decision was reportedly reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.