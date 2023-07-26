Some men are liars – Nigerian lady laments after her boyfriend of two months revealed he is a married man





A Nigerian lady, Precious Nwanganga, has lamented her misfortunes after her boyfriend of two months confessed to being a married man.

She disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, adding that it is the second time she would be experiencing such disappointment.

“I want to ask something, why is it that some men are lies. Someone l have been dating for over two months now and he was saying that he wants to get married to me and I said no prob then yesterday he said that babe I want to tell you something is because I love you that why I need to tell you that I am married. I was so mad I don’t know what to do again about this thing, Two guys have done same thing to me. Am I not good to be loved. Please someone should tell me what to do,”