Woman slips and plunges 100ft to her death moments after getting engaged to her man





A newly engaged woman plummeted 100ft to her death just moments after her boyfriend asked her to marry him.

Yesim Demir, 39, was visiting a romantic cliffside spot in northwestern Turkey to watch the sunset with her partner Nizamettin Gursu on July 6 after he had recently proposed to her.

After arriving at the beauty spot, Gursu reportedly went back to the car to fetch food and some celebratory drinks, when he suddenly heard a scream.

He rushed back to his fiancee, only to find that she had tumbled off the edge of the cliff, falling around 104 ft.

Gursu promptly called for help, but after 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts, medics declared his wife-to-be dead.

Friends of the tragic woman told local media that the cliff, located in Polente Cape in Canakkale, was a spot many people came to admire the views.