Zambia Women’s World Cup manager, 63, refuses to answer questions about investigation into alleged se3ual misconduct with his players





There was confusion at Zambia’s press conference after journalists were stopped from asking questions about an investigation into manager Bruce Mwape over se3ual assault allegation.

Mwape is being investigated over the allegations, with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) saying it had referred its probe to FIFA.

According to the Guardian, an unnamed player on the team had claimed: ‘If [Mwape] wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes. Normally, the coach sleeps with the players in our team.’

A Spanish journalist attempted to ask Mwape about the allegations, but having indicated he would not answer, a FIFA official told reporters to ‘restrict questions to the football and tournament only’.

Zambia Women’s World Cup manager, 63, refuses to answer questions about the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with his players as FIFA officials tell journalists to answer ‘football questions only’.

When asked about the allegations and if he would resign, Mwape…