2003 I was kidnapped by the State. It has taken nearly 20 years to persuade my kidnappers to let me go’





A man who served 17 years behind bars for a rape he did not commit has finally been cleared by the UK legal system.

Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of the 2003 attack on a woman in Greater Manchester, UK, and the following year was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years.

Malkinson remained in prison for a further 10 because he maintained he was innocent but was today, July 26 cleared at the Court of Appeal.

Overturning his convictions, for two counts of rape and one of choking or strangling with intent to commit rape, Lord Justice Holroyde said Malkinson could ‘leave the court free and no longer be subject to the conditions of licence’.

At the time of Malkinson’s trial, there was no DNA evidence linking him to the crime and the prosecution case against him was based solely on identification evidence.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had previously conceded Malkinson’s conviction was unsafe because new DNA evidence points to another man.

Reading a…