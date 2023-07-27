Bandits break walls to abduct nursing mother, her 14-year-old son and four young women in Zamfara

Bandits have abducted a nursing mother, her 14-year-old son and four young women in Zamfara State.

According to TVC News, mother and son were abducted in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at their residence in Saminaka, a community along Gusau-Sokoto road.

The incident occurred two days after the naming ceremony of her newborn baby who is currently under the care of the father, a lecturer at the Federal College of Technology, FCET Gusau.

It was gathered that the armed bandits broke the wall, forced their way in and asked of the husband. When they could not find him they whisked away his wife and their eldest son to an unknown destination.

In another development, bandits on Sunday, July 23, 2023, broke the wall of a house at Mada village in Gusau Local Government Area of the state and abducted the four young women.