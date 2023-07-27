Borussia Monchengladbach defender, Stefan Lainer is diagnosed with cancer





Borussia Monchengladbach defender Stefan Lainer has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 30-year-old, who has made 125 appearances for the German club, will need to undergo treatment for cancer and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The footballer was informed the disease was detected ‘extremely early’ and is treatable with medication.

Gladbach director Roland Virkus, said: ‘We will do all we can to get Stevie the best possible treatment.

‘We wish him and his family lots of strength and optimism in the fight against this disease.’

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Gladbach advised that no further details of Lainer’s treatment or condition will be made public.

He joined the German club after completing a move from Austrian top-flight outfit Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

Lainer made 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last term as Gladbach finished 10th. The side begin their 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Augsburg on August 9.