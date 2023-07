A Nigerian man, Chukwu Solomon killed a snake that came to his site and used it to make pepper soup.

He shared photos of the snake and a video of him eating the delicious pepper soup on Facebook today, July 27, 2023.

“Earlier today, the snake came to my site. Well I was sharp enough to spot it. We kîlled it and used it to prepare delicious pepper soup. It was so yummy that I slept for almost 5hours. What God can not do doesn’t exist,” he wrote.