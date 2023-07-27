Judge delays agreement to not file charges against US president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter as he pleads not guilty to tax charges





U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag on Wednesday July 26, when the judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement.

The news means that Hunter’s legal woes will continue to gain traction and may work against his father, the president as he campaigns for re-election in 2024. His leading rival, former President Donald Trump, and Trump’s Republican allies in Congress had criticized the deal as unfairly favoring the president’s son.

The turnabout by the judge came after what was expected to be a routine plea hearing turned into a three-hour affair featuring hushed negotiations between lawyers and pointed questions from U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika.

“I cannot accept the plea agreement today,” she said, asking the parties to brief her on why she should accept it, meaning that Hunter Biden’s lawyers and prosecutors may yet persuade her to approve the…