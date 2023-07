The Naira on Wednesday, July 26, closed at N740.08 per dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window.

This showed a 6.49 percent appreciation from the N791.42/$ recorded on Tuesday, July 25.

However, at the parallel/black market where the dollar is traded unofficially, the Naira traded within a range of N860-N865 per dollar in Lagos on Wednesday.