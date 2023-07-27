Nak3d woman gets out of car, then opens fire on busy Bridge during rush hour (video)





A nak3d woman in California, USA got out of her car on one of the nation’s busiest bridges and began firing a gun, according to police.

The bizarre scene unfolded during rush hour on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge on Tuesday, July 25 according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman then stopped in the middle of her lane, got out of her car with a knife and began yelling at other drivers, according to cops.

She then got back in the car and continued driving to Oakland, but stopped again at a toll plaza and exited the car — this time with a gun and no clothing, officers told The Post.

A driver called 911 to report that another driver had brandished a gun at them on the I-80 span, which crosses the San Francisco Bay, around 4:40 p.m., police said.

The unnamed naked woman then turned around and began firing randomly at the occupied cars that were backed up behind her, police said.

She was captured on video footage walking along the shoulder and firing her weapon into…