Niger soldiers go on television to announce coup removing President Mohamed Bazoum from power (video)





Niger soldiers went on television early Thursday morning, July 27 to say they had removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power several hours after the presidential guard had barricaded the pro-western leader in his residence.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, dressed in military fatigues and surrounded by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided to “put an end to the regime due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.

Abdramane said on television that the army had suspended the constitution, shut the international airport and declared a curfew. It was keeping Bazoum safe, he said.

He warned foreign powers not to intervene after a succession of statements from regional and international leaders condemning the moves against Bazoum and calling for the preservation of democracy.

If the coup is successful it would be the latest in a succession of military coups in a region that has turned against France and the west.

Bazoum was an important western…