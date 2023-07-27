Nigeria is investment-ready; will beat U.S. to third-most populous country





Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria saying the most populous black nation on Earth is ready to do business..

Shettima made the call at a side event of the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit, according to a statement by his spokesman Olusola Abiola, on Wednesday, July 26.

Shetyima said that the combination of Nigeria’s young, energetic population and the agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government means the country is far ahead of others in the region.

“We have the capacity of transforming the demographic bulge into demographic dividends, or it will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us. Nigeria will surpass the United States as the third most populous nation on earth, and the population is young. The median age is 19,” stated the Nigerian vice-president.

He explained that with “determined leadership and the support of the global community, we believe, as eternal optimists do, that there…