NLC’s planned strike on August 2 is to rescue Nigerians





The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that its strike scheduled to commence in seven days is aimed at liberating Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused citizens pain.

Ajaero stated this when he appeared on Channels TV. He noted that the union was still analysing the situation with the possibility that the government policy could further plague already dire conditions.

“The situation would be worsened. It is rather a move to rescue Nigerians, to see whether the government can show some level of empathy for us to do things differently to enable Nigerians to survive,” he said

Almost two months, President Bola Tinubu, in his May 29 inaugural address, declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”. The policy led to a near-instant hike in fuel prices from around N185 to N500, and up to N617 last week. With rising transportation costs and food prices, thousands have resorted to trekking long distances.

The NLC president…