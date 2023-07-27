Passenger arrested for allegedly stealing laptop onboard Lagos-Abuja flight





A passenger has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop inside Ibom Air aircraft.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the airline, the incident happened on Wednesday, 26 July, in Lagos during boarding of Ibom Air flight Q1300 to Abuja,

The statement, signed by the Ibom Air spokesperson, Aniekan Essienette, identified the suspect as David Ogeneochuko.

Ms. Essienette said the suspect stole the laptop from another passenger’s bag in the overhead cabin.

“The owner of the laptop, who suspected the movement of the said Mr David (Ogeneochuko) within the aircraft, decided to check where his laptop was kept and immediately realised the item was no longer there. He raised the alarm by notifying the crew members accordingly,” the statement read.

“A search was immediately instituted, which led to about half an hour delay, and the laptop was found with Mr. David. He was immediately offloaded and handed over to the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) Aviation…