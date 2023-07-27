Passenger arrested for stealing laptop on board a flight





A passenger has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop belonging to another passenger while on board a flight.

The passenger identified as Ogeneochuko David, stole the laptop from a co-passenger’s bag in the overhead cabin while on board an Ibom Air flight Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja on 26th July, 2023.

The owner of the laptop reportedly suspected David’s movement and alerted the flight’s crew after he noticed his laptop was missing.

The suspect was immediately offloaded and handed over to the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) for further investigation. He was subsequently handed to the police.

The General Manager, Marketing and Communication of Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette said;

“The police have since confirmed that the suspect is a member of a large syndicate specializing in stealing onboard aircraft.

“The owner of the laptop voluntarily stepped down from the flight to assist with the investigation and promised to follow up with the…