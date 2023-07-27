Police to investigate and possibly prosecute comedian, Cute Abiola, over disrespectful use of police uniform in his skit





The Nigeria Police force says it will be investigating and possibly prosecuting comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” over the disrespectful use of police uniforms in two skits he posted on social media on July 20 and July 24.

In a statement released today July 27, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the skits in question ‘’show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law”. Adejobi noted that such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.