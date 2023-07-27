Security stood outside Courtney Clenney’s apartment for 12 minutes as she fatally stabb3d her Nigerian boyfriend





Security stood outside OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney’s luxury Miami apartment and “did nothing” for several minutes as she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death, lawyers now claim.

Security at the Miami high-rise where Clenney lived with her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was first notified of a fight inside the couple’s 22nd-floor unit and stood outside their apartment door for 12 minutes — before Clenney herself called police and said she had fatally stabbed him, according to a lawsuit filed by Obumseli’s estate.

“[B]uilding security arrived at the Clenney unit, knocked on the door, heard yelling through the door, stood outside, and did nothing despite knowledge of Ms. Clenney’s history of past disturbances in the unit and common areas, her history of erratic, volatile and aggressive behavior … and her recently diagnosed mental health disorder,” states an amended complaint filed last week by attorneys representing Obumseli’s estate.

Obumseli, 28,…