US-based Liberian woman calls out her husband for secretly marrying another wife in Africa





A US-based Liberian woman, Agnes Johnson, has called out her husband, Abu Sanoe, for taking another wife in Africa without her knowledge.

The woman shared her discovery on Facebook with photos of her husband and his new wife, Mabanace Hawa Kamara, who lives in Monrovia.

While congratulating him sarcastically, Agnes appreciated God for revealing the truth to her.

“Wow! My husband got married in Africa with out my knowledge. And he think I will not know. Haha Congratulations Abu sanoe! So you get married with out me knowing? I’m happy for you. That’s what you want and you get it. Father God I thank you because you reveal all this to me. I glorified you LORD,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, July 24, 2023.

According to Agnes, she and her husband have been together for 19 years and married for 9. They have four children.

She further revealed that her husband lied to her he was returning to Liberia to see his sick mum.