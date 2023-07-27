Woman accuses UK police of drugg!ng and rap!ng her after she was str!pped nak3d in police cell (Video)





A woman has claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted in a police cell after she was stripped and left topless in custody.

Zayna Iman, 38, made the accusations against Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in a video published Wednesday July 26, with CCTV footage allegedly showing a number of different assaults.

CCTV footage taken from inside her cell shows her being forced face down onto a mattress before officers took off her jeans, cut off her knickers and removed her top and bra.

Zayna told Sky News: ‘Instead of providing an unconscious female with medical attention they thought, ‘I know let’s take her clothes off instead and leave her there.

‘It’s just something that the police do for their own perverse kicks.’

Police broke into her home in the early hours of February 5, 2021, and arrested her after she knocked the glasses off a female officer’s face.

Officers said they were following up a welfare callout over a woman high on cocaine.

Over the next 40 hours,…