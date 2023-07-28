Bandits reportedly kidnap 23 widows and teenage girls in Zamfara





Armed bandits have reportedly kidnapped twenty three widows and teenage girls in Damaga village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of the area, Malam Musa Dan Damaga, told the Nigerian Tribune that the incident occurred around 12:00pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

“The kidnapped victims went to look for firewood, comprising teenage girls and widows,” the source said, adding that small children were set free by the bandits.

“As I’m talking to you, we’ve discovered more than twenty of them were in captivity,” he lamented.