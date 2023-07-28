Bandits shoot one, abduct 10 construction workers in Zamfara





Bandits have shot one person and abducted 10 others at Talata Mafara town, the headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to reports, the assailants stormed the town on Wednesday night July 26 at about 11.30pm and went straight to the residence of the former member of the House of Representatives who represented Talata Mafara/Anka Federal Constituency, Kabiru Yahaya Classic, but could not gain entrance to the house.

The residents of the community say the assailants arrived the community looking like visitors with their white attires but later opened fire as they carried out their attack.

The bandits later went from house to house, knocking on people’s doors, and whisking away anyone that came out. One person sustained a gun shot injury on the leg.