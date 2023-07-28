Citizens attack politicians on the street and set Ruling party HQ on fire (videos)





Supporters of the coup in Niger have attacked the headquarters of the ousted president’s party, attacking politicians and setting the headquarters on fire, stoning and burning cars outside.

In shocking scenes, groups of civilians with some holding Russian flags in beating up politicians who were allies of President Mohamed Bazoum – who was taken captive on Wednesday.

Following the TV announcement on Thursday by some soldiers of a successful coup, Russia joined other countries and the UN in calling for Bazoum’s release.

The 64-year-old, who was elected as Niger’s president two years ago, is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa.

The US and France, who colonized Niger, both have military bases in the uranium-rich country – and have condemned the coup.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Bazoum promising Washington’s “unwavering support”.