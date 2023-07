Gunmen suspected to be robbers kidnapped a businesswoman, Blessing Ngozichi in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, and stole her life savings.

The mother of one, who disclosed this on Facebook, said the incident happened on Thursday night, July 27, 2023.

“Port Harcourt is no more safe. I was kidnapped last night. But thank God I’m safe and sound. All my savings are gone,” she wrote.