Gunmen kidnap retired teacher on his farm in Osun, demand N15m ransom





Suspected kidnappers have abducted a farmer identified as Banji Idowu, in Osun State.

Idowu, who is a retired teacher in Lagos was kidnapped in his farm located at Iregun via Ilowa in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State.

According to the Vanguard, the incident occurred on Monday, July 24, 2023 around 4:00pm.

A family source said that the kidnappers left some live bullets suspected to be that of an AK 47 riffle at the scene of the incident, indicating the kind of arms they have in their possession.

“Banji Idowu was a teacher. He was teaching in Lagos before he retired and after his retirement, he relocated to Ilesa to farm at Iregun village. On the day of the incident, Monday July 24, he spoke with his wife on phone and some minutes after 4:pm in the evening, his number could not be reached again,” the source said.

“We received a call from the kidnappers on Tuesday. They demanded a sum of N30 million to release him. We have reported the matter at the Ayeso…