I’m 110 Percent Sure That Female Lawyer, Adaobi’s Child Is Not the For My Husband; She’s A Gold Digger

– We Are Happily Married





In a momentous twist of fate, a sacred bond spanning three decades has taken center stage, as Abiola Ayeni, the wife of a Nigerian business titan and former chairperson of the bygone Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni, grants a revelation-laden interview—an explosive revelation that leaves the world in rapt attention..

With an unwavering valor and an indomitable spirit, Mrs. Ayeni takes a stand in fierce and noble defense of her beloved spouse, countering the blazing tempest stirred by online gossips about a paternity conflict entangling her distinguished husband and a prominent female lawyer from Abuja, Adaobi Alagwu.

In a symphony of heartfelt praise, she extols the fatherly virtues of her husband and admonished young Nigerian ladies to ‘marry your own friends, build your home on Christ, not on trust’.

In an interview with ThisDay, Abiola a barrister-at-law, entrepreneur and the wife of billionaire businessman insisted that the husband is not the…