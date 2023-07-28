Niger General Tchiani names himself as head of Transitional Government After Coup







Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of Niger’s presidential guard, has named himself head of a transitional government in Niger, two days after his guards detained and overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

He made the announcement on Friday, July 28 on state-run television, saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

The 62-year-old general also said the intervention had been necessary to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” of the country.

Tchiani was drafted to lead the elite unit in 2015..He is from Niger’s western region of Tillaberi, a main recruitment area for the army.

The general reportedly led the resistance to a thwarted coup attempt in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before Bazoum, who had just been elected, was due to be sworn in.

On Wednesday, Tchiani’s unit detained Bazoum in the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, provoking a flurry of…