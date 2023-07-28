Teenager freed from jail after fatally dousing father with chemical drain cleaner because he was too drunk to take her to salon





Megan Imirowicz, an American teen who fatally doused her father with chemical gutter cleaner because he was too drunk to take her to a hair appointment, was freed from jail after spending just over 500 days behind bars.

Imirowicz, from Michigan, was facing a life sentence in connection with death of her father, 64-year-old Konrad Imirowicz, the Oakland Press reported.

Back in March 2021, Imirowicz dumped lye powder on him as he slept, resulting in severe chemical burns.

While in hospital, he had to have both legs amputated and endured a series of infections, a tracheotomy, skin grafts and kidney dialysis.

The man survived for just about five months before finally succumbing to his injuries. After a four-day trial in June, Imirowicz was found guilty of using harmful devices/irritants causing death.

According to prosecutors, Imirowicz fought with her father on the day of the assault because he was drunk and unable to take her to a hair salon appointment, scheduled just ahead of her 18th…