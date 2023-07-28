Trump defense lawyers meet special counsel Jack Smith’s team as Jan. 6 indictment over Capitol riot looms





Former US President, Donald Trump’s defense lawyers met for an hour with special counsel Jack Smith and his team on Thursday, July 27 ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

Todd Blanche and John Lauro, Trump’s top lawyers in the case, were expected to make the case to Smith that he should not indict Trump in the alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election won by Joe Bidem.

According to NBC News, Trump’s team was told to expect an indictment but Trump called it a “productive meeting” and claimed no notice of an indictment was given to his lawyers.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site. “An Indictment of me would only further destroy our country.”

The high-stakes meeting comes more than a week after Trump was hit with a target letter informing him that he would likely be indicted.

The letter mentioned three possible crimes that Trump could face: defrauding the U.S. government, depriving people of their rights under the…