Anambra family rejects autopsy report claiming their daughter died of drowning, insists she was killed





The family of Chinyere Awuda, the young lady who was found dead near an abandoned swimming pool at a hotel in Anambra State, on July 17, have rejected the autopsy report by the Anambra state police command that claims she died of drowning.

Recall that on Friday, July 28, the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement released, said the autopsy carried out on Ms. Awuda shows she died of drowning which is contrary to claims that she was beaten to death by some fun seekers at the hotel. Shortly after her body was found, some eyewitnesses claimed that Ms. Awuda was beaten to death by some fun seekers at the hotel who accused her of stealing some money sprayed on someone who was celebrating his/her birthday within the hotel premises.

However, the police spokesperson said the pathologist who carried out the autopsy did not find any trauma marks on Ms. Awuda’s corpse. Read here.

Reacting to the police statement, the family while speaking through their lawyer, Eziafa…