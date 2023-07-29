Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom separate and living apart after he was caught s3xting a model just weeks before their 10th wedding anniversary





Amir Khan and his stunning wife Faryal Makhdoom have reportedly separated and are currently living apart after the former world champion boxer was caught sexting another woman.

The British sportsman was caught sexting bridal model Sumaira online and even asked her to send raunchy pictures.

According to MailOnline, Khan and Faryal are separated and living apart because of the scandal.

It is understood that the former world champion and Instagram influencer are splitting their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain while Faryal decides whether she wants to end their 10-year marriage.

A source close to the Khan family told MailOnline: ‘Faryal is taking time to think about whether or not to walk away. She’s going through a very difficult time and choosing to focus on her children while she and Amir continue to co-parent.’

Khan has admitted he ‘regretted’ messaging a model named Sumaira, revealing he’d contacted her out of ‘boredom’ and telling The Sun…