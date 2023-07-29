Bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to sit at home with us





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has asked the federal government to begin the process of bringing back Finland-based separatist Simon Ekpa to the country.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit from the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Uzodinma outlined the need for peace to be restored in the South-East region of the country.

He said;

“What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order. There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”