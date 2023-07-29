Carlee Russell smiles in mugshot after being charged for faking her kidnap, forcing police carry out two day search for her





The Alabama, USA woman who confessed to faking her own abduction resulting in a massive two-day search by police, flashed a smile in her mugshot as she was hit with charges in the headline-grabbing hoax on Friday, July 28.

Carlee Russell, a 26-year-old nursing student, was charged with one count of false reporting to law enforcement and one count of falsely reporting an incident after she “disappeared” on July 13.

Both counts are class A misdemeanors that carry a maximum penalty of one year behind bars and a $6,000 fine, Hoover Police Chief Nick Gerzis said at the afternoon press conference.

Russell turned herself in with her attorney, Emory Anthony, at Hoover City Jail within an hour of the press conference, which was held at 1:30 p.m. local time, Gerzis added.

She was booked and subsequently released after she posted $2,000 bond, he continued.

Attorney General Steve Marshall also spoke briefly, and commended the “monumental” work of the Hoover Police Department during the…