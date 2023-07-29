Donald Trump takes the stage at Republican dinner as line from song about ‘Going To Prison’ plays (video)





Former US President Donald Trump walked on stage at an event on Friday night, July 28 at the exact same moment a song in the background played lyrics about going to prison.

As Trump walked onto the stage at the Iowa Republican dinner, the venue played the song Only In America by Brooks & Dunn.

At the exact moment Trump stepped onto the stage, members of the audience could hear the lyric, “One could end up going to prison, one just might be president.”

It is unclear whether the song and its timing were intentional or were merely a coincidence.

During his speech, Trump vowed to “obliterate the deep state” and said, “By the way, if I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me.”

On Thursday, Trump was hit with three additional charges by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, including “willful retention of national defense information” and obstruction.

Trump has been subjected to…