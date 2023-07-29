Hoodlums strangulate female pub owner in Osun state





A pub owner popularly called Iya Bisola, operating in Ikirun, Osun State, has been strangulated by hoodlums.

Punch reported that corpse of the deceased was found in her house located around Oke Glo Area in Ikirun, with marks of violence around her neck.

A neighbour, Jide told the publication that since Iya Bisola’s business premises located along Station Road, Ikirun, is not close to her residence, people in the neighborhood of Oke Glo where she lived hardly saw her.

The motive of the killing is unclear at the moment.