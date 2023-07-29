Labour leaders accuse FG of deceit, walk out of meeting at Aso Rock





A delegation of organized labour walked out of a scheduled meeting with the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, July 28.

The two parties who met on Wednesday, July 26, had agreed to reconvene on Friday to be briefed by the three subcommittees set up to look into various demands.

Daily Trust reported that the meeting could not proceed because according to some members of the Steering Committee, there was no quorum.

It was gathered that the three subcommittees, the Mass Transit, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Cash transfer subcommittees, were supposed to be present to brief the Steering Committee on the measures put in place to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the workers.

This pushed the labour union leaders into accusing the federal government of using the meetings as a pretext to deceive Nigerians. A member of the Steering Committee from labour told the publication;

“They…