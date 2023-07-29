Leaked EndSARS mass burial memo is one of many surprises to come – Human rights lawyer, Adegboruwa says





Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa who was a member of the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, has said that the leaked Lagos State Government memo on the mass burial of 103 victims of the October 2020 EndSARS protest is one of many surprises to come.

Speaking in an interview which aired on Channels Television on Saturday, July 29, Adegboruwa stated that there is nobody in Nigeria who would say he or she is not aware that there were fatalities on the night of October 20, 2020 when soldiers stormed the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, a focal centre where youths converged on to protest police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

He said;

“The leaked memo from the Ministry of Health of Lagos State is one of the many surprises that people will still see in the course of time so long as the government has not come to terms with the reality of the events of October 20th,…