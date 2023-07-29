Man dies trying to vandalize transformer in Imo secondary school





The charred remains of a yet-to-be identified man was on Thursday night found dead on a transformer placed at Government Secondary School in Owerri, Imo state.

It is speculated that he was trying to steal cables and vandalize the transformer before getting electrocuted after power was restored.

The school Principal, Mr. Chukwujindu Anyikwa, who confirmed the incident told Vanguard that he has reported the incident to appropriate authorities which include but are not limited “to the Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) in the state, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) who later visited the scene of the incident.”

The transformer was donated by the old boys association of the school.