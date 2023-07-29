No foul play; generator fumes killed family of five in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has said there was no foul play in the death of a family of five at Oze village, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.
LIB reported that Ifeanyi Okoh, a trader, his wife, Chiamaka, their two children and his mother-in-law, were celebrating their first night in their newly built home on July 17, when the unfortunate incident occurred. The couple’s four-day-old baby survived.
Spokesperson of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, July 28, said an autopsy conducted on the corpses revealed they died as a result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator left running inside the house.
“On 17th July, 2023 at about 0400hours the lifeless bodies of a family of five were discovered in a bungalow at Oze Village, Nkwelle Ezunaka. Information in the public domain had it that they died the first night they moved into the new building,” the statement read.
Source: Linda Ikeji