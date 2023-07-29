Panel beater in court for allegedly stealing car’s catalytic converter





The Lagos state police command has arraigned a 36-year-old panel beater identified as Lukman Alao, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his customer’s car’s catalytic converter valued at N400,000.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Segun Oke, the defendant who resides at 17, Emmanuel St., Onigbongbo Maryland, Lagos, allegedly committed the offence on October 15, 2022 at Maryland, Lagos. Oke told the court that the complainant, Frank Uneke, discovered that his Toyota Prius Car was consuming more fuel than usual after he had taken it to the defendant for repairs.

“Upon inquiry, it was discovered that the car’s catalytic converters, valued at N400,000, has been removed” Oke said

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

When the charge was read out, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ayinde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two…