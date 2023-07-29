Popular native doctor, Akwa Tiwara Aki regains freedom five days after he was abducted





Popular native doctor, Akwa Tiwara Aki has regained freedom five days after he was abducted.

Recounting his abduction experience after his supporters and loved ones flocked to his house, the native doctor revealed that some gunmen began shooting sporadically shortly after arriving at his hotel following a call from a friend.

Akwa said the gunmen who killed his security aides, shot at him too but he was protected by his charms. He further revealed that he decided to go with the gunmen so no other person will be killed.

He also debunked claims of being abducted because he was owing someone. The native doctor also said that he was not abducted because he did evil to someone.