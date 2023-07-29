Rapper Cardi B denies faking cheating scandal with husband Offset to promote their latest collaboration





Cardi B has shut down rumors that she and her husband Offset faked a cheating scandal to promote their collaborative single, Jealousy.

Recall that the couple were involved in a social media spat after 31-year-old Migos rapper publicly accused his spouse of cheating recently.

Cardi, 30, then hit back at Offset’s claim with a Twitter Spaces rant in which she accused her ‘motherf****r’ spouse of ‘spiraling.’

Over the past few days, fans have been questioning whether the couple had faked their public drama last month to promote their new song, based on the single’s title and release date.

In response to an Instagram comment calling his infidelity allegations just ‘a stunt’ to create buzz, the Grammy winner replied: ‘It wasn’t no STUNT.’

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she wrote in a response to an Instagram user. “Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy a-s hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started…