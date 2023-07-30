Actress Ebele Okaro loses her husband





Actress Ebele Okaro has taken to Instagram to share the sad news of her husband’s death.

Ebele penned down a tribute to her husband by sharing a quote from American actress and producer, Ellen Brennaman on her page. It read;

“Don’t think of him as gone away his journey’s just begun, life holds so many facets this earth is only one. Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years. Think how he must be wishing that we could know today

how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.

“Ellen Brennaman.

“ANYI REST IN PEACE”