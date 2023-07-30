Don’t infringe on people’s rights





George Umeh, a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State, has threatened to chase out any female student that comes to his class without wearing a bra.

“Braless my foot. Try that nonsense and come to my class and see if I wont chase you out. Nonsense,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 29.

Reacting to the post, some of his followers commended him for taking a stand against indecent dressing.

However, others said that he has no right to kick students out of the class for not wearing bras.