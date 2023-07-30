France and EU cut off financial support to Niger following military coup





France and the European Union have cut off financial support to Niger after a coup toppled the West African country’s democratically elected president.

Abdourahamane Tiani, a general who leads the country’s presidential guard, was declared the country’s new leader after President Mohamed Bazoum was detained earlier this week.

In a statement on Saturday, July 29, France – who colonized Niger – called for the “immediate return to the Nigerien constitutional order” .

The move came shortly after the European Union suspended all security cooperation to Niger on Saturday, and announced it would no longer provide financial support. Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries and receives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in assistance.