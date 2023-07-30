Mason Greenwood to ‘return to first team training with Manchester United after Adidas reportedly clear him of rap3 and as$ault’





Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood may return to their first-team after being cleared of rape.

After an internal investigation by the club which has lasted nearly 18 months, United’s main sponsor, Adidas, has given the green light for the forward to return to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has been absent from the United first team since the investigation by the club was launched over his alleged rape and physical assault of his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Robson and Greater Manchester Police dropped charges against Greenwood early this year but the club wary of putting him in the first team, had to conduct an internal investigation over his alleged offence.

According to a new report by The Sun, the English forward could be about to make his return, as Adidas have held secret talks about the forward potentially returning and those talks have been described as “positive”.

The report also states that Old Trafford bosses are set to decide in the next few weeks over the…